WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of the area of a local scammer, who is primarily targeting senior citizens. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office sent out a warning on Friday.

The sheriff’s office has received reports of a man approaching patrons at gas and convenience stores, claiming to be from out of state and in need of money. The man is reportedly offering gold chains and jewelry, which are fake according to police. Police also state the man is not in crisis and does not need the money. Anyone approached by the man is asked to contact law enforcement.