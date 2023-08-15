WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual Warren/Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging’s Senior Picnic announced the return of the senior picnic after a pandemic-related hiatus! The event is scheduled for Wednesday, September 27, at the Warren County Fish Hatchery at 145 Echo Lake Road.

The picnic begins at 10 a.m. with coffee and refreshments. Lunch begins at noon with hamburgers, hot dogs, cole slaw, macaroni salad, watermelon, and strawberry shortcake.

There will also be door prizes, games, raffles, and informational booths. Tickets for the picnic are $5 and can be purchased at any senior meal site in Warren or Hamilton counties or the Warren County Office for the Aging at the Warren County Municipal Center. Tickets must be purchased by September 13.

A rain date is scheduled for Thursday, September 28. For more information, contact the Office for the Aging at (518) 761-6347.