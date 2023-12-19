QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Office of Emergency Services is asking residents for pictures of damage from this week’s rain. The photos will be used as documentation for financial aid or reimbursement that may become available.

Warren County has launched a new online application that residents can access. Information reported through the application will be compiled by Office of Emergency Services staff and shared with state or federal agencies as needed.

The new website is not for reporting emergencies. Residents should contact 911 for urgent storm-related issues.