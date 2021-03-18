Warren County seeks input for broadband survey

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Director of Public Affairs Don Lehman says millions of dollars for broadband internet service improvements are coming to New York. To help Warren County qualify for its share, the county has set up a survey for residents to complete.

The new “American Rescue Plan” stimulus package includes billions of dollars for communities nationwide to help provide internet for work, school, healthcare and entertainment. Lehman says service is “subpar or non-existent” in parts of Warren County. He believes this negatively impacts the educational and economic options for many, particularly small businesses in rural parts of the county.

An online survey was put together by Warren County Economic Development Corp and the

Warren County Board of Supervisors to help show how great the need is in parts of the county.

“This simple, short survey is very important in identifying coverage gaps, to determine where

resources need to be used to make improvements,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the

Warren County Board of Supervisors. “Access to good, reliable broadband Internet service is

necessary to position Warren County to better serve its residents and grow in the future.”

Nearly 1,000 people have responded to the survey so far. But to help create a complete picture of

what’s needed, more responses are requested, specifically in rural parts of the county. The survey is open until March 31 and takes less than 10 minutes to complete.

“We want to hear from small businesses that need better Internet service to serve their

customers, patients who need reliable internet to connect with their health care providers, and

parents who are trying to help their children learn remotely,” said Jim Siplon, President of the

Economic Development Corp. of Warren County.

The survey is part of a two-phase assessment. The first part is an on-the-ground inventory to map broadband facilities in every community of the county, including existing fiber and coaxial cabling and tower sites, which is nearing completion.

Note that when completing it, entering the service address is important because it will

help identify where the greatest needs are in the county. Individual responses will not be

released to any third party.

For more information, or to complete the survey by phone if you do not have service, call 518-

761-6563.