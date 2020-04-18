Warren County reports fifth coronavirus death in daily update

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County announced Saturday that a fifth County resident has passed away from COVID-19. The patient was a resident of a nursing home in the southern part of the County.

Of the five COVID-19 deaths, two were at a hospital, two at nursing homes, and another at an adult care facility.

Four patients have recovered and were cleared for release between Friday and Saturday. The total recoveries—including individuals who are presumed positive with being tested—is 58.

As of Saturday, Warren County Health Services confirms 97 positive tests among residents since the outbreak began, an increase of 13 from the day before.

Six residents are hospitalized locally, with one in critical condition and five moderately ill.

Quarantined individuals and numerous patients deemed “presumptive” are being monitored by health officials as widespread testing is still not available. The joint Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services testing site at Warren County Municipal Center has tested 140 people in its six days of operation.

Testing at that site will resume on Monday at 9 a.m. for residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, and Hamilton counties. On Saturday, New York State supplied 200 tests for use at the site.

You must contact a doctor or urgent care center to have a test arranged.

