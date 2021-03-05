Warren County reminds residents about comment deadline for police reform report

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County would like to remind residents that the deadline for public comments on the Warren County Sheriff’s Office “reform and reinvention” report is March 8.

The state-mandated report and the public comments will be considered by the Warren County Board of Supervisors at the board’s meeting on March 19.

Visit the Warren County Sheriff’s Office website for the report and information on how to comment if you would like to do so.

The March 19 Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting will be livestreamed on the Warren County YouTube page starting at 10 a.m. There will be a public comment period during this meeting.