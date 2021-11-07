Warren County releases proposed 2022 budget, property tax decrease

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Board of Supervisors has released their proposed 2022 budget. The proposed budget includes a property tax decrease and more funding for road paving and improvements.

Property taxes for homeowners will decrease by about two cents under the proposed budget. That would make the property tax about $3.90 per $1,000 of assessed value. The tax levy would increase by 3.81%, but still stays under the New York State tax cap.

“The reduced tax rate and effort to stay well below the tax cap reflect sensitivity to the economic toll of COVID-19 on our taxpayers,” noted Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, the Board of Supervisors Budget Officer. “This budget calls for effective planning to maintain major county public works infrastructure and keep these large costs predictable and affordable long into the future.”

The total proposed budget is $173.3 million for 2022. $10.5 million would go toward road paving and improvements, compared to $3.25 million in the 2021 budget.

The tentative budget also includes:

Four new road patrol officer positions for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office

New resources to improve county cybersecurity

Additional funding for senior meals program

Additional personnel for the District Attorney’s Office, Veterans Services and Planning Department

New funding for recycling programs

No funding from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act was factored into the 2022 budget. The Board of Supervisors will decide how to use this funding at a later time.

The Board will consider adopting the tentative budget following a public hearing at a regularly scheduled meeting on November 19.