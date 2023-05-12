QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Public Health will be handing out free tick removal kits at four locations across the county. Staff will be on-site to talk about ticks, tick-borne illnesses, and the best ways to avoid them during hikes or walks.
Staff can be found at the following locations:
- May 16 – Lake George Rec Trails, Transfer Road, Lake George. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- May 18 – Johnsburg Library, Main Street, North Creek. 6 to 7 p.m.
- May 25 – Harris Preserve, Potash Road, Lake Luzerne. 1 to 3 p.m.
- May 30 – Chester Creek Trail, Route 9, Chestertown. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.