WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting January 2, 2024, Warren/Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging and Warren County Veteran’s Services will start a new senior transportation program for those over the age of 60 and military veterans, offering free shuttle transportation for errands in the Glens Falls/Queensbury area. According to Warren County, a private contractor provided senior shuttle service in western and northern Warren County towns for years, but the plan was stalled at the end of 2022 with little heads up to the affected communities and residents.

Seniors will be picked up and dropped off at their homes with service in each community outlined as such:

Bolton/Hague – 1 st and 3 rd Tuesday

and 3 Tuesday Chestertown/Brant Lake/Horicon – 2 nd & 4 th Tuesday

& 4 Tuesday Warrensburg/Johnsburg – 1 st & 3 rd Thursday

& 3 Thursday Thurman/Stony Creek – 2nd & 4th Thursday

The Warren County Veterans’ Services is accepting applications for those looking to drive the shuttle bus on a per diem basis. Those looking to apply can do so online.

“When I heard that the senior van service ended, I thought it was important that we do everything we can to resume this service for our seniors, many of them being veterans themselves,” said Denise DiResta, Director of Warren County Veterans’ Services. “We were glad to be able to help.”

“We are very pleased that our Office for the Aging and Veterans Services’ staff stepped up to start this service,” said Kevin Geraghty, Warrensburg Town Supervisor and Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “The senior transportation program being discontinued last year has been a big issue for residents of northern towns in Warren County. This service is very important for seniors who can’t drive or don’t have other transportation options.”