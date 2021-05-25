Warren County hosting treasure hunt through First Wilderness Heritage Corridor

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Everyone loves a treasure hunt. And starting in June, Warren County-based First Wilderness Heritage Corridor is planning a county-wide treasure hunt that will take participants to some of the coolest and most historic sites in Warren County.

The hunt will take the form “letterboxing,” which incorporates orienteering, art and puzzle solving, to find hidden treasures and complete a challenge. The goal is to find specified sites in the First Wilderness towns using clues in the form of a riddle.

Two kickoff events for the challenge will be held on June 5, one at The Kinnear

Museum in Lake Luzerne and another at Martin’s Tree Farm and Sawmill in Thurman.

“The Letterboxing Trail provides an opportunity for both local residents and visitors to get out

and explore historic, cultural, and recreational locations throughout the First Wilderness

Corridor that are a bit off the beaten path,” explained Wayne LaMothe, Warren County

Planner and First Wilderness Heritage Corridor Coordinator. “These destinations and events

reflect many of the rugged and rustic qualities that make the Corridor and its history

unique. We hope the challenge format will provide a fun incentive for families to explore areas

of Warren County that they may not otherwise visit.”

So how does it work?

Pick up a First Wilderness Letterboxing Passport at an area Visitors’ Center or Chamber of

Commerce. You can also print your own. At each letterboxing site in the First Wilderness, you will use clues to search for a hidden, weather-proof box with a logbook, a hand-carved stamp, and an inkpad. Once you find the box, use the stamp to mark your passport. Leave a note, along with your own stamp if you have one, in the logbook.

Make sure to return all items to the box and hide it back carefully where you found it for the

next adventurer. It’s a good idea to bring your own inkpad, if you have one, just in case the one

in the box is missing. Find at least 18 of the First Wilderness letterboxing sites and receive a free

embroidered First Wilderness patch.

To get your patch, submit your passport online at firstwilderness.com or mail your completed

passport to:

Warren County Planning Department

1340 State Route 9

Lake George NY 12845