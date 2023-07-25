QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Office of Emergency Services has scheduled a second “Citizens Preparedness Corps” training session for Thursday, August 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The training will be held at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office training room, at 1400 Route 9 in Queensbury.

This preparedness training will educate attendees on what to do during emergencies and disasters, and how to respond accordingly and recover quickly to pre-disaster conditions. The training will be hosted by New York State Emergency Management personnel.

There is no charge to attend, however, registration is urged. Walk-ins are welcome.

“We were glad to see the community interest in our first training, and wanted to make sure everyone who wants this important information can take part in one of these sessions,” said Ann Marie Mason, Warren County Director of Emergency Services. “This program will cover how to develop a family emergency plan, what emergency supplies should be acquired when preparing for disaster, and numerous other important details to make sure Warren County residents can respond well when disasters occur.”