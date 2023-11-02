GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County public water system operators have issued a reminder to homeowners to perform a federally required check for lead water system connections. Residential line checks must be done by next October, according to officials.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requires that homes on a public water system be checked for toxic lead pipe connections where waterlines enter the residences. Any homeowner that is not able or willing to perform the check themselves will be required to have representatives of the water agency visit their home to perform the check and report their findings.

“We have had great assistance from residents around the county so far, but we still have thousands of homes where there has been no water line check reported.” said Donald Coalts, Acting Chief Water Plant Operator for the City of Glens Falls. “This is a pretty quick and easy check to guarantee safety of your home’s water, and doing it yourself will save Water Department personnel a trip to your home to perform the check.”

Residents can visit the Warren County water line website to contact their system operator and report pipe test results.