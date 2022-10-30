QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Historical Society will be hosting free memoir writing classes in November, hoping to provide content for an upcoming book, “Warren County Voices,” a book of recollections. Those interested can register by answering the questionnaire provided below, and emailing your response to esantasiero@gmail.com and execdir@wcnyhs.org.

The classes will be held on Saturdays, November 12, 19, and 26 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The classes will take a look at crafting memories into narratives, and lead you through a process of writing, reflecting on, and shaping details into a finished piece. Ellen Santasiero will teach the classes, a writer, whose work has appeared in several published works. She is also a teacher, and a Queensbury resident. Santasiero holds a BA from the University at Albany, and an MFA from Bennington College.

The following questions must be answered and sent to the emails listed above for potential registration in the class:

In order to create a finished piece of writing in this class, participants will need to attend all

three sessions of this class. To what extent will your schedule allow you to attend all three

sessions (November 12, 19, and 26 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)?