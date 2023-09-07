QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Historical Society is hosting its annual dinner fundraiser on Saturday, September 23. Dizzy Dave’s is offering half a chicken with salt potatoes, an ear of corn, coleslaw, and a roll with butter.

Tickets cost $16 and must be purchased by Tuesday, September 19. Dinners will be available for pick up at the Historical Society’s parking lot at 50 Gurney Lane between 3 and 6 p.m. This is a pick-up, drive-thru order only.

You can also preorder at mail@wcnyhs.org. For more information, contact the Warren County Historical Society at (518) 743-0734.