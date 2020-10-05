Warren County health officials sees uptick in COVID-19 cases

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County health officials are seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases. The county reported three additional cases on Sunday. County health officials believe the uptick stemmed from school districts, however, the county is having difficulties tracing exactly where the cases are coming from.

“We had I think, one day last week, we had nine cases in one day — that’s the most we had since May, six of those were students or school staff members,” says Director of Public Affairs for Warren County Don Lehman.

Lehman says four school districts in the county had confirmed COVID-19 cases. “We have two school districts who are remote right now, they’ll be remote this week. Queensbury Central School District has the concern and deal with some cases within their buildings. The hope is that this is just kind of a blip and they’ll be able to get it under control,” says Lehman.

“School officials are doing the best they can and they’re working very hard at it, but schools present difficult challenges because kids are often asymptomatic. They, their parents and their teachers often have no way of knowing they are carrying the virus until they infect somebody else who is more vulnerable to the virus.” Ryan Moore, Warren County Administrator

Lehman says the local school districts have been complying with the state’s COVID-19 safety protocols and is hoping to see the number of positive cases go down.

Moving forward, Warren County health officials will be handling each case on a day-by-day basis. “…Hopefully things will change this year in the winter when a vaccine is available,” says Lehman.

Warren County health officials are urging those who feel any COVID-19 symptoms, to consult with their medical provider about taking a COVID-19 test.