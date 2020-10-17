Warren County health officials release Halloween trick-or-treating guidelines

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Halloween is about two weeks away. On Thursday, Warren County officials outlined Halloween plans for this year — not banning the spooky tradition, but they released guidelines for county residents to follow.

“The kids can still get outside, they can still do their neighborhood thing, but there are ways to do it safely. That was a goal to let people know like, ‘Hey, lets try to limit our action as much as we can.’ Lets do it safely — lets figure it out in all different ways,” says Don Lehman Director of Public Affairs for Warren County. The county made the decision after hearing Halloween plans from other nearby county health departments. “We’ve been in some communication with other counties, we looked at what they put out. Madison County was one we looked at and did a thorough job of explaining what they wanted to see people do — a lot has been left up to the counties to enforce and figure out how they want to handle things,” says Lehman.

Melissa and Kevin Kenyon, of Glens Falls, have six children. Each year they go all out for Halloween.

“They just want to go get candy. They want the normal trick-or-treating experience like they’ve had in the past,” says Kevin Kenyon. The couple says they have no problem abiding by the social distancing guidelines. “Isn’t that the one day they have to wear a mask anyways…” says Melissa and Kevin Kenyon.

Warren County health officials encourage neighbors to leave a bowl the candy on the porch instead for kids ringing the doorbell.

“One family we talked too, a woman said she was going to take little Zip Lock bags and put a couple of pieces in each bag so the kids can just grab a bag and leave it off the table and leave it on their porch– that way you’re not ringing a door bell,” says Lehman.

Melissa and Kevin hope the rest of their Glens Falls neighborhood will participate in the trick-or-treating activities. The couple says Halloween is just as fun for them as it is for their kids.

“It’s got to be hard for the older people. I know a lot of them enjoy watching the little kids in their costumes, so it’s going to be hard for them too,” says Melissa.

Click here to see the county’s full guidelines.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES