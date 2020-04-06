Warren County daily coronavirus update, 4/6

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County reports an additional two confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing their total accumulated cases up to 25 as of Monday morning. Health officials consider both new patients mildly ill.

One of the newly diagnoses patients was considered a “presumptive” positive, and was closesly monitored until they could be tested. Warren County Public Health Services continues to monitor other presumptive patients.

Testing kits are too scarce to test all of the presumptives. However, the County says that they are given the same care and treatment as individuals who have tested positive. The County also wants anyone who think they may be infected to contact them by calling 518-761-6580. This will help officials get a more accurate picture of the coronavirus situation locally.

Warren also says that another patient has fully recovered, adding up to 19 total patients who have been cleared and released.

The Sheriff’s Office says it will enforce Gov. Cuomo’s new orders extending NY PAUSE, including with potential court citations or even $1,000 fines.

