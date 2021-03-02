Warren County creates vaccine waiting list for seniors

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Residents of Warren and Hamilton counties who are 60 and older can now get on a waiting list for COVID-19 vaccines at local clinics in three different ways.

Warren/Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging/NY Connects and Warren County Health Services have been working with senior citizens since mid-January to help them access vaccines and advise them of vaccine availability.

That process has now expanded with online, email and telephone options to sign up for the waiting list. This waiting list is so seniors can sign up to be contacted as vaccine supplies increase.

“While we do not operate the vaccine clinics ourselves, we wanted to be a resource for our seniors, especially those that do not have access to the internet,” explained Dee Park, Director of Warren/Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging/NY Connects. “This past week, vaccination clinics have become more readily available and we wanted to make our population aware of our waiting lists. When a clinic becomes available, we will reach out to you with the registration information and/or assist you with the registration process.”

There are three ways seniors can sign up for the waiting list. They can either do it on the Warren County website, via email, or by calling 518-824-8804. The phone option is for those without Internet access. The county requests residents do not sign up through more than one of these methods.

To be placed on the list, provide:

Full name

Date of birth

Telephone number

Physical address

Email address (if you have one)

Medical conditions listed in Phase 1C, if you are between ages 60-64

If you call and someone does not answer the phone, leave your information as described above and you will be added to the list.