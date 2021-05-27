Warren County creates new website to track overdoses

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new online database to better educate the public about drug overdoses in Warren County. The site was created due to increased substance use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal of the Warren County Overdose Response Dashboard is to raise awareness of the substance use issues in the community and to help coordinate community response.

The website breaks down 2021 overdoses by drug type, community, age of the individual and whether there was a fatality. It also details use of the opioid antidote Naloxone and the types of agency response to the overdoses.

Carrie Wright, Co-Chair of the Criminal Justice and Community Services Task Force in the Office of Community Services for Warren and Washington Counties, said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused community focus to slip away from substance use, which has led to increased overdose deaths. She adds that it allows the public to see how many Narcan administrations are taking place and can help show the value of harm reduction and continued community education.

“The transparency and ease of this platform will help galvanize efforts to embrace the idea that all pathways lead to recovery as well as help our community better plan for services and programs to support our loved ones,” Wright noted.

“Timely access to the data contained on the dashboard will enable us to quickly respond to a sudden increase, or spike, in overdose events or bad batches, which we hope will have lives,” explained Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr. “The data not only provides actionable intelligence for public health efforts, it will also assist us to better understand how to combat the ever-changing opioid crisis.“