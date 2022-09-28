WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Planning and Community Development have released a new website to access Warren County data, maps, and other resources. The Warren County Geographic Information Systems website includes a re-designed Warren County Recreation Mapper site that details trails, parks, boat launches, and other recreational assets in Warren County.

“We’ll continue to add to this website as we develop new applications and maps for our residents and visitors to use and enjoy,” said Sara Frankenfeld, Warren County GIS Coordinator. We are particularly proud of the redesigned Rec Mapper website, which has a wealth of content that details hundreds of publicly accessible recreation spots around the county with new maps, photos, and more.”

Warren County uses geographic information systems (GIS) software to display, track and analyze geographic information. County staff develops and maintains GIS databases for county departments, local government agencies, and the general public. The GIS Hub website now provides access to most of Warren County’s GIS web applications featuring data such as tax parcels, zoning, election polling locations, housing data, First Wilderness Corridor information, economic indicators, recreational and historical offerings, and more.