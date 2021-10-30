Warren County COVID update, October 30

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County has reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and 33 recoveries since Friday. There are currently 301 active cases in the county.

Of the new cases, seven had been on Warren County public school campuses. More information on the school cases can be found on New York State’s School COVID-19 Report Card website.

The county said the surge in COVID cases in recent weeks appears to stem from workplace contacts, household contacts, youth sports and indoor events.

Eighteen of Saturday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. As of Saturday, 812 of 44,241 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics: