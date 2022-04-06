WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Warren County Health Services reported 36 new COVID-19 cases in the County. Health Services said 25 of those cases are from at-home COVID-19 tests kits. Four county cases still remain hospitalized, with no new hospitalization to report.

As of Wednesday, April 6, Warren County’s 7-day average positive test rate is at 4.0%. Warren County saw 153 newer COVID-19 cases over the last five days.

Positive at-home coronavirus tests should be reported through Warren County’s online reporting portal. Residents are reminded contact tracing has been taken on as the responsibility of New York State contact tracers.

Warren County Health Services continues to run testing clinics daily by appointment at Warren County Municipal Center. Clinics run from 9-11 a.m. on weekdays. New York State runs a vaccine site that remains available for daily walk-in visits at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury.