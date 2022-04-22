WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Warren County Health Services reported the county’s COVID-19 case count through April 21-22. The county reported 65 new positive cases, including 36 on Thursday, and 29 on Friday.

Health Services said 33 of the new infections reported Thursday and Friday stemmed from home test kit results. As of Friday, seven Warren County residents were hospitalized for reasons stemming from COVID-19 infection, a number unchanged over the week. One case remains in critical condition, also unchanged over the week.

In the past five days, there have been 159 new coronavirus cases reported among county residents. The county 7-day positive test rate stood at an average of 6.0%.

Warren County community COVID-19 level has been designated as “medium” by the Centers for Disease Control during the CDC’s most recent update Thursday. According to officials, an increase from the “low” classification since last week.

Warren County continues to make coronavirus rapid test kits available at the county municipal center, at both the Department of Motor Vehicles at the Human Services building. Test kits can also be acquired at Glens Falls City Hall and town halls throughout the county. All kits are available free of charge.

Additionally, the county’s municipal center continues to host coronavirus test clinics. Clinics are held on weekdays from 9-11 a.m.

Visitors can get tested by appointment and can make appointments via phone at (518) 761-6580. All residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Hamilton, and Essex counties are welcome to come and get tested onsite.