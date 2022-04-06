WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, April 7, Warren County Health Services will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Warren County Human Services Building, municipal center in Queensbury. Second dose boosters of the Moderna vaccine will be available by registering through the county’s website.

Health Services said additional vaccine clinics are anticipated for next week, once the schedule has been finalized. Eligible New Yorkers may now receive a second booster of an mRNA Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine which follows the guidance of the Federal Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization and has been updated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Adults ages 50 years and older can choose to receive a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, at least four months after their first booster dose.

Ages 18–49 years who received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine as both their primary series dose and initial booster dose may receive a second booster dose of an mRNA vaccine at least four months after their first booster dose.

Ages 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised can choose to receive a second booster dose of either mRNA COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines at least four months after their first booster dose.

For additional details, or questions about eligibility, please visit the New York State webpage. Residents can also call the Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.