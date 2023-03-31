CHESTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Neil Duell, 66 and Susan Duell, 56 both of Horicon on March 29. The pair are accused of animal neglect.

On February 25 around 11:30 a.m., troopers responded to the report of an animal in the roadway of Rock Avenue in Chester. Police report when troopers were returning the animal to its enclosure, they saw many other animals on the property appearing in poor condition. After an investigation, Upstate SPCA found the animals did not have proper access to water and sufficient food. Officers explain the animals belonged to the Duells.

Charges

Seven counts of overdriving, tourturing and injuring animals

Failure to provide proper sustenance

The couple surrendered themselves to Chestertown state police, where they were processed. Both were issued appearance tickets returnable to the Chester Town Court on April 4, and released.