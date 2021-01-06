Warren County coronavirus update, January 6

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services confirmed 50 new COVID-19 cases and 32 recoveries on Wednesday, totaling out at 376 current cases among county residents.

These daily tallies—54 new cases diagnosed in a day and 376 current cases—sets a new countywide record. The New York State COVID Dashboard reports a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 7.5%.

There are currently eight residents currently hospitalized. One is critically ill, and seven are moderately ill.

Health officials say a number of recent cases involve individuals at North Warren Central School and Hadley-Luzerne Central School.

Warren County’s test positivity rate was 7.5% as of Wednesday, the 15th straight day over 3%. The County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 41.6 as of Wednesday.

Ten consecutive days of 3% or higher in a specific zip code, combined with “week over week” growth of hospitalizations and hospital case increases in the top 10% in New York State over the past week, are the metrics for consideration by NYS as a microcluster.