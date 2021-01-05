Warren County coronavirus update, January 5

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services confirmed 54 new COVID-19 cases and six recoveries on Tuesday, totaling out at 358 current cases among county residents.

These daily tallies—54 new cases diagnosed in a day and 358 current cases—sets a new countywide record. The New York State COVID Dashboard reports a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 7.5%.

Three patients were discharged since Monday’s update, leaving seven residents currently hospitalized. One is considered critically ill, while the others have moderate symptoms.

Health officials say the recent and marked increase in COVID spread was worrying long before Monday, when a “U.K strain” patient was confirmed in nearby Saratoga County. They continue advising residents to be cautious about planning work and events in the coming weeks as vaccine doses roll in.

Health officials say a number of recent cases involve individuals at Warrensburg Central School, Queensbury Union Free School District, Johnsburg Central School, and Lake George Central School. However, they said the majority of new local cases with an identified source of infection come from individuals letting their guard down at work or in private gatherings.

Although Warren County has been over 3% for more than two weeks, there is still no indication that the state is planning to establish a yellow zone microcluster. This despite the state’s guidelines establishing a yellow zone after the 10th consecutive day at the 3% threshold.