QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Public Health has announced dates for the remaining 2023 rabies vaccination clinics. Pets must be three months old to receive their first immunization. Pets should receive boosters every three years after.

The upcoming clinics are:

July 8 at the Chester Fire House State Route 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.

August 5 at the Queensbury Community Center at 742 Bay Road from 10 a.m. to noon.

September 16 at the Chester Fire House State Route 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.

October 14 at the Queensbury Community Center at 742 Bay Road from 10 a.m. to noon.

November 4 at the Queensbury Community Center at 742 Bay Road from 10 a.m. to noon.

A $10 donation is requested for each pet. For more information, contact the Warren County Public Health at (518) 761-6580.