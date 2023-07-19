QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On August 26, Warren County residents can dispose of hazardous waste like cleaners, pesticides, and other household chemicals at the Queensbury Highway Department at 742 Bay Road. The hazardous waste collection event will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Staff will not accept items like gasoline, munitions, automotive oil, batteries, asbestos, pharmaceuticals, infectious waste, or tires. Oil-based paints, primer, and stains can be disposed of at select paint retailers year-round.

Registration is required. The event is open to Warren County residents only. Registration can be done online, by mail, or in person at the Warren County Department of Public Works at 4028 Main Street in Warrensburg. Residents can also register by fax at (518) 623-2772.