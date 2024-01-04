WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Department of Social Services and Warren County Department of Workforce Development will host a discussion educating the public on human trafficking in our region. The discussion will be held on January 18 at the Park Theater, 14 Park Street, in Glens Falls, starting at 10 a.m.

According to Warren County, in our region, human trafficking victims are put into forced labor situations while sometimes being coerced or forced into sexual situations as well. An expert panel will help host the discussion as January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Experts from the FBI, New York State of Child and Families Services, NYS Children’s Alliance, and WAIT House will host.

“Learning about and knowing the signs of human trafficking can help at-risk individuals and their loved ones before they can become victims,” explained Tammy Breen, Supervisor of Children’s Services for Warren County Department of Social Services. “Human trafficking occurs in many types of situations. For instance, any situation where a person under the age of 18 has exchanged a sexual act or performance for something of value is considered a form of trafficking.”