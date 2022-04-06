WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Board of Elections is advising residents of absentee ballot changes. The New York State Board of Elections has unveiled a new online statewide absentee ballot tracker, as well as informed changes to state law that could affect some absentee voters.

The new online tracking system will inform voters when their absentee ballot request has been received, sent, and counted by their County Board of Elections. Voters will also be alerted if their absentee ballot has a curable or non-curable defect.

Officials said the new online portal has been integrated with the state’s existing voter registration and poll site search tool to allow any voter statewide to monitor their absentee ballot. Voters can request an absentee ballot for the upcoming primary and general elections through the state’s online absentee request portal or by mailing a signed absentee request form to the Warren County Board of Elections.

An application must be received by the Warren County Board of Elections no later than June 13, to be eligible to vote by absentee in the June 28, primary election. Voters’ absentee ballots can be returned by mail or in person by June 26, at any early voting election day poll site in the county.

Additionally, residents should be aware of a New York State law change for voters planning to vote by absentee ballot. Voters will no longer have the option to vote in person on a machine if an absentee ballot has been issued to them.

Officials said voters who were issued an absentee ballot and later decided to cast their ballot in person will be required to vote via affidavit ballot. Voters who are permanent absentee ballots have been sent a letter advising them of these changes they said.

Residents with questions are asked to call Warren County Republican Elections Commissioner William VanNess at 518-761-6458, or Warren County Democratic Elections Commissioner Beth McLaughlin at 518-761-6459. In addition to emailing the county board at boe@warrencountyny.gov.