WARREN CO., N.Y. (News10)-Much of what’s left of $12.4 million in COVID relief funds in Warren County is expected to go to a new round of organizations, non-profits and first responders after the American Rescue Plan Act Committee in Warren County recommended them. News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with one Warren County first responder who is excited to use the money for much needed improvements and to cover rising costs.

Shane Irwin is the Chief Operations Officer for the newly formed Queensbury Emergency Medical Service which was created after a merger between the Bay Ridge and North Queensbury Rescue Squads. Both agencies were just recommended for more than 70-thousand dollars combined in COVID relief funds. Queensbury Emergency Medical Service, along with several other first responder agencies in Warren County were recently recommended for the funding by the county’s American Rescue Plan Act Committee. The plan includes $2.2 billion for the fifty-seven counties of New York State, with Warren County receiving $12.4 million.

Irwin says the funding will help them keep up with rising prices, purchase more modern equipment, and to help pay for training and staffing. “If we can’t pay for staffing and equipment, these ambulances won’t get off the floor. If we can’t get the ambulance off the floor, not just our community, but the surrounding areas, they’re going to suffer,” said Irwin. He says it’s all money that will be well spent. Warren County has awarded much of their allocated relief funding already. This new round of recent recommendations now heads to the county board of supervisors. If the past decisions are any indication, there’s no sign that the board will not accept them.