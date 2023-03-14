WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In response to storm-related power outages across the county, three warming centers have been opened for those needing a warm shelter. As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, almost 5,900 National Grid customers in Warren County were without power.

Repairs are expected to stretch into late Wednesday. Residents needing shelter can head to:

Queensbury Emergency Medical Services, 1110 Ridge Road, Queensbury.

Hague Fire Station, 4 West Hague Road, Hague.

West Glens Falls Emergency Medical Services, 86 Luzerne Road, Queensbury. (Park on Media Drive side of building.)

Officials are reminding residents to contact 911 if they spot a utility line that is down and to not try and take action yourself. Non-emergency storm damage can also be reported to warrencountyny.gov/stormreport.