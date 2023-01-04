LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Unseasonably warm temperatures are causing problems for Lake George’s popular ice castles exhibit.

Building crews said the towers of ice are melting into puddles because of relentless rain. Currently, the ice castles are scheduled to open the last weekend of the month, but build crews said if temperatures don’t drop, delays could happen.

It takes at least 21 days to build the giant ice sculptures. To expedite the process, Ice Castles representatives said additional build crews will be brought in from other completed ice castle locations in Utah and Minnesota. If the exhibit is delayed, reps said they will look into staying open longer, however, that is dependent on the weather.

Lake George is one of five locations across the country where Ice Castles is set to operate this winter. The company builds castles out of hand-formed icicles, ripe for exploration by visitors. The castle first came to Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in the winter of 2021-22.