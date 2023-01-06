LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Unseasonably warm temperatures are taking a toll on one of Lake George’s biggest off season draws — the ice castles. The popular exhibit is just weeks away from opening, but it could be delayed if temperatures don’t drop.

Lake George’s ice castles could be put on ice if Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate.

“That’s what you can see here is we’re just melting day by day.”

Construction has been a challenge for build crews working around the clock in temperatures that have held steadily above freezing. And with no control over the weather, crews are now focusing on clean up.

“We are trying to fix the things the warm weather destroyed,” build manager Anna Closser explained. “So sometimes, it takes out our lights; sometimes the ice takes out different cables that we need.”

But nobody is giving up hope on the attraction that solidified more than 80,000 visitors to Lake George Village in its off season. Mayor Robert Blais said the village installed new infrastructure to help streamline ice castle building once temperatures drop, including an extra water line, insulation of a larger water main, and a three-phase electric service. All paid for by Ice Castles.

“The Ice Castles reimbursed the village and the county for all the work that was done, and it’s a substantial amount of money,” the mayor said.

Blais estimates the work cost around $70,000. Ice Castles is also expediting the process by sending more help from completed sites in Utah and Minnesota.

“Once we actually get the temperature, we are all hands on deck trying to get it built as quick as possible, so we’re flying people in from all over the country,” Closser said.

Build crews said they need about 25 to 30 days of construction in the cold to get the ice castles completed. And with a lot of exciting new features this year, they’re hoping to do that as soon as possible.

Ticket sales are currently open, and if weather cancels anyone’s reservations, Ice Castles will either reschedule or provide a refund.