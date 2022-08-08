QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman, wanted on a bench warrant for drug possession, was arrested on Saturday in Queensbury. At the time of her most recent arrest, Ashley E. Vetrano, 33, of Glens Falls had 17 grams of cocaine on her, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Vetrano is scheduled to return to Glens Falls City Court in connection with the bench warrant and to Queensbury Town Court to answer the new drug charges, at a later date. This case was investigated by Patrol Officers Perilli and Ordway of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.