LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police announced they are attempting to locate a vulnerable adult missing out of Warren County. Kenneth White, 75, was last seen on August 5.

White is described as a 5’10” white man, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be in the Lake Luzerne area.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (518)457-6811.