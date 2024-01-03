LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Board of Ethics is looking for volunteers. The Warren County Board of Supervisors is looking for people to join the seven-person panel.

The group will meet at least twice a year to review complaints that are referred to the board. They will also make recommendations in regard to the Code of Ethics for elected and non-elected officials in the county government.

It is a volunteer, two-term position. Ethics board members may not be an official, officer or committee person of a political party. Those selected will serve terms in 2024 and 2025.

Applications must be submitted by January 15. Those who are interested in serving on the ethics board should email their interest and qualifications to the Warren County Administrator’s Office at delorenzot@warrencountyny.gov.