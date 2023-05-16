GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, May 18, families can visit the World Awareness Children’s Museum for free between 3 and 8 p.m! Free admission will also be available at The Hyde Collection and the Chapman Museum.

At the World Awareness Children’s Museum, visitors can explore hands-on exhibits and participate in a special craft workshop to create their art gallery exhibit on paper. To see additional information about the museum, click here.

Visitors can pick up special passports and get stamps at each museum. Once the passport is fully stamped, you can enter a chance to win a family membership at one of the organizations.