Village of Lake George, Warren Co. to rename road in honor of recently retired state senator

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee took the first step Wednesday toward honoring recently retired New York State Senator Betty Little for her decades of dedication to Warren County and Lake George by agreeing to name a picturesque

road to Lake George after her.

At the suggestion of Lake George Mayor Robert Blais, the Board of Supervisors Public Works

Committee has agreed to start the process toward renaming West Brook Road “Senator

Elizabeth O’C Little Boulevard” in recognition of Little, who retired at the end of 2020.

West Brook Road is owned by Warren County. The Village of Lake George passed a resolution

seeking the designation in Senator Little’s honor earlier this month, and the Board of

Supervisors Public Works Committee endorsed the idea on Wednesday.

The road offers the first view of Lake George for many visitors, and Little’s legacy of service as a

Warren County Supervisor, New York State Assembly member and New York State Senator who

was involved in innumerable projects to protect the lake make her a natural fit for this honor.

A plaque to honor Little would be added along the road.

“This is a great way to commemorate the decades of accomplishments of Senator Little, and

her outstanding efforts to protect the lake that we all love,” said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber. “Betty’s dedication to our community and our environment, including her work in the battle against invasive species, was second to none.”

The full Warren County Board of Supervisors will discuss the request at its Feb. 19 meeting