QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man who died after a car crash in Queensbury early Saturday morning has been identified as George W. Zura, 60, of Warrensburg. Zura was driving a 2016 Ford F250 eastbound on Aviation Road near Carlton drive when his car entered the parking lot of the Econo Lodge and hit a tree. The car then continued down a footpath next to the motel.

Zura then ran into several more trees before flipping his car near Greenway North. Emergency crews tried to save Zura’s life, but he was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was performed at the Glens Falls Hospital and it was determined that Zura suffered a medical event before his car left the road. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit handled the investigation.