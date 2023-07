QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to 511NY, a vehicle fire on I-87 Northway northbound before Exit 20; US 9; NY 149 that shut down two right lanes and the shoulder has been cleared. The cause of the vehicle fire is unknown at this time.

Drivers should expect a normal commute following the clearance. Stick with NEWS10 as more information regarding the fire becomes available.