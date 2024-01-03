LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County is offering influenza and COVID-19 vaccines at the Warren County Municipal Center. Vaccine clinics will be held through January, however, the RSV vaccine is currently unavailable.

“We have seen significant increases in flu, COVID-19, and other respiratory illnesses in recent weeks, with COVID-19 hospitalizations having increased 55% in the Capital Region since mid-November,” said Ginelle Jones, Warren County Director of Health Services. “It’s not too late in the season to get a flu shot or COVID booster to help protect yourself and those around you this winter.”

Appointments are required. Clinics will be held on:

Thursday, January 4 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Monday, January 8 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Thursday, January 18 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Monday, January 22 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Warren County residents can schedule an appointment by calling the Public Health Office at (518) 761-6580. Questions about billing or insurance can also be directed to the Public Health Office.