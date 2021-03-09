Vaccine clinic in Queensbury for 65+ population

FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine” sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed “Coronavirus COVID-19” words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Queensbury Town Hall is holding a vaccinations clinic on Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. only for people aged 65 and up.

Officials will be on hand to inoculate seniors with the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. According to Warren County official Don Lehman, there are no residency restrictions, as long as you live in New York.

Sign up online for the vaccine clinic, located at 742 Bay Road. There are 338 appointments available for New Yorkers over 65. You must bring proof of residency—a driver license or utility bill—and a Medicare Card. Organizers are also asking patients to wear a short-sleeved shirt and face mask.