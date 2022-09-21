LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There has been an upgrade to the Lazy River Tubing Adventure at Adirondack Adventure Center. The center has acquired 165 acres of land along the Buttermilk section of the Hudson River.

Owner Dane Morton announced that the Adirondack Adventure Center has acquired 165 acres of along the Buttermilk section of the Hudson River that will be used as a private access point for the Lazy River Tubing Trips starting in the Spring of 2023. Morton explains this is the first phase of a massive three phase plan to upgrade the tubing experience.

The list below indicates the affects of purchasing the 165 acres.

A private access point to the river which will allow everyone to get on the water faster and more efficiently

A smoother and safer bus ride to and from the river. The route to the new put-in spot is entirely on paved roads

A more flexible schedule. Instead of 4 trips departing every 90 minutes, there will now be six trips departing every 60 minutes, making it easier and more convenient for customers to pick a time to tube!

On-river tube storage. All tubes and life jackets will be stored at the new access point which means customers will no longer have to wait for guides to load and unload tubes from the buses.

Internet and telephone service at the new access point means that the workers will be able to communicate back and forth with the main office in case of weather or other emergencies

Trip customization

Visit the Adirondack Adventure Center on Facebook for more information about tubing and other activities offered.