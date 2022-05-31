ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On May 27, the New York State Police conducted an underaged Drinking Enforcement Detail in Warren County. Two people were charged with Unlawful Dealing with a Child 1st degree, a class A misdemeanor, after allegedly selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21.

During the initiative, 25 businesses were checked for compliance. According to State Police, two businesses were not in compliance under the New York Beverage Control Law Section 6.5, Prohibited Sale to Person Under the Age of 21.

Businesses allegedly not in compliance under the New York Beverage Control Law Section 65:

Cobble Pond Farms, 107 Main St, Queensbury, NY

Jim’s Wine and Liquor, 4 Southwestern Ave, Queensbury, NY

Establishments recognized for their compliance:

Stewart’s, 221 Corinth Rd, Queensbury, NY

FasTrac, 208 Corinth Rd, Queensbury, NY

Cumberland Farms, 110 Main St, Queensbury, NY

Speedway, 81 Main St, Queensbury, NY 12804

Dollar General, 61 Main St, Queensbury, NY

CVS, 5 Main St, Queensbury, NY

Stewart’s, 777 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY

Anchor Beverage, 376 Dix Ave Suite 2, Queensbury, NY

Oropallo’s Discount Wine & Liquor, 376 Dix Ave, Queensbury, NY

Speedway, 756 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY

Adirondack Wine & Liquors, 278 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY

Minogue’s Beverage Center, 266 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY

Cobble Pond Farms, 234 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY

CVS, 216 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804 No Arrest

Cumberland Farms, 410 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY

Sunoco, 658 Upper Glen St, Queensbury, NY

Mohan’s Glen Dew, 689 Upper Glen St, Queensbury, NY

Walgreens, 724 Upper Glen St, Queensbury, NY

Monty’s, 909 State route 9, Queensbury, NY

Cumberland Farms, 966 State Route 9, Queensbury, NY

Stewart’s, 1002 State Route 9, Queensbury, NY

Jolly, 1412 State Route 9, Lake George, NY

Stewart’s, 1433 State Route 9, Lake George, NY

State Police say that during these investigations, establishments are checked utilizing a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth. When asked for ID, they show their real ID.