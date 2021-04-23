Two pedestrians killed in Warrensburg accident

Warren County
Posted: / Updated:

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have died after being hit by an 18-wheeled logging truck on Warrensburg’s Main Street (Route 9). Part of Main Street, between Horicon Avenue and Stewart Farrar Avenue, have been closed since the crash, which took place at around 1 p.m. Friday.

No details on the victims have been released, and Warren County Sheriff’s Office is still leading an investigation into the crash.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire