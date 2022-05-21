GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, at about 11 a.m., the Glens Falls Police Department responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near Glen Street. Police said both the driver and a passenger were taken to Glens Falls Hospital for a medical evaluation.

According to a report, the driver of the car lost control shortly after crossing the traffic circle onto Glen Street. Police said the driver then crossed the center line on the road onto a pedestrian plaza area and crashed into the Davidson Brothers Brewpub.

An initial investigation by police found that the driver was experiencing what appeared to be a medical emergency. Police said no one was injured as a result.

Police have not issued any tickets. The incident remains under investigation police said. Check back with NEWS10 for further updates.