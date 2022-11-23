WEST GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men were helicoptered to burn centers after a propane leak lead to an explosion in West Glens Falls. Both members of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 773 Union on Luzerne Road, they were preparing a Thanksgiving gathering when something sparked a leaky propane tank, causing the explosion.

According to Glens Falls spokesperson Tim Drawbridge, the call reporting the explosion came in at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday. When entering a storage container to move furniture at the steamfitter’s union shop, two employees smelled propane. At least two containers were stored in the unit.

The trigger for the explosion is not yet known, but the explosion happened when one of the men was attempting to close the propane tank. The victims, ages 36 and 55, are alert and talking. They are headed to burn units at either Syracuse or Westchester, depending on their medical assessments.

This is a developing story. Stick with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.