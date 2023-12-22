LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An investigation into narcotic sales in Warren County resulted in two arrests. Brian J. Ray, 37, and Atajah J. Prunty, 25, allegedly sold drugs to members of the Warren and Washington County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Units during controlled drug buy operations.

Ray was charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and two counts of conspiracy in the fourth degree. Prunty was charged with three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and two counts of conspiracy in the fourth degree.

Both were arraigned in Warren County Court and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility. Bail for Ray was set for $75,000 cash or $150,000 bond. Bail for Prunty was set for $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.